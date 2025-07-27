Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Thin hair? Here's how to make it beautiful

Thin hair? Here's how to make it beautiful

en
Publication time 27 July 2025 11:14
Thin hair? These tricks will boost your curls
Thin hair. Photo: Freepik

Thin hair is a problem for many women. However, making it beautiful, healthy, and voluminous is not so difficult. You just need to follow a few tips.

Novyny.LIVE tells about it in more detail.

How to care for thin hair

Choose the care you need

For thin hair, sulfate-free and sebum-regulating products are suitable. Forget about products with a heavy texture. Oils or gels are not suitable for you, as they will only overload the strands. For styling, use light foams, mousses, or sprays.

Wash your hair properly

Thin hair needs to be treated very carefully. Gently apply shampoo to the scalp and massage it in. The water should be at room temperature, as too hot water will stimulate sebum production, and too cold water will not wash it well.

How to care for thin hair
The girl is washing her hair. Photo: Freepik

Remember the styling rules

Be sure to use a heat protectant before drying your hair. Choose the lowest setting, it won't damage your curls. Forget about high temperatures. It applies to both hair dryers and curling irons or straighteners.

Use quality combs

Incorrectly selected combs will lead to hair loss and brittleness. For example, you should not choose metal brushes and models made of hard plastic. Give preference to flexible nylon or natural bristles.

fashion advice hair beauty care
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
