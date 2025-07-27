Thin hair? These tricks will boost your curls

Thin hair. Photo: Freepik

Thin hair is a problem for many women. However, making it beautiful, healthy, and voluminous is not so difficult. You just need to follow a few tips.

How to care for thin hair

Choose the care you need

For thin hair, sulfate-free and sebum-regulating products are suitable. Forget about products with a heavy texture. Oils or gels are not suitable for you, as they will only overload the strands. For styling, use light foams, mousses, or sprays.

Wash your hair properly

Thin hair needs to be treated very carefully. Gently apply shampoo to the scalp and massage it in. The water should be at room temperature, as too hot water will stimulate sebum production, and too cold water will not wash it well.

The girl is washing her hair. Photo: Freepik

Remember the styling rules

Be sure to use a heat protectant before drying your hair. Choose the lowest setting, it won't damage your curls. Forget about high temperatures. It applies to both hair dryers and curling irons or straighteners.

Use quality combs

Incorrectly selected combs will lead to hair loss and brittleness. For example, you should not choose metal brushes and models made of hard plastic. Give preference to flexible nylon or natural bristles.

