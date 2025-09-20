A young woman holding perfume. Photo: Freepik

Some perfumes are simply designed for women who know how to manipulate. They highlight their character with a strong and lasting scent. These choices are favored by those unafraid to draw attention and boldly assert their desires.

Novyny.LIVE provides a more detailed account.

Advertisement

Perfumes chosen by manipulative women

Guerlain Shalimar

This perfume suits only strong and passionate women who know how to assert their character. Those who choose it can conceal their true feelings and subtly influence others. The fragrance combines the sweetness of oriental notes with the richness of floral accords. It opens with lively notes of bergamot, sparkling citrus, and delicate cedar, followed by accords of tender rose and refined jasmine. It is a long-lasting scent that fills the surrounding space.

Guerlain Shalimar perfume. Photo: Instagram

Chloe Eau De Parfum Intense

This fragrance can confidently be called regal. It is chosen by women who are not afraid to assert themselves boldly. Chloe Eau De Parfum Intense combines feminine elegance with a subtle sense of style. The base consists of floral rose accords, while hints of red pepper add a spicy touch. This perfume is designed for women who value elegance and femininity.

Kenzo Jungle L'Elephant

The accords of this perfume suit only bold women. It is chosen by manipulative women who are not afraid of what others might think. This fragrance belongs to the oriental, spicy category. Its uniqueness lies in the combination of juicy mandarin and aromatic clove, with a touch of cardamom and playful mango adding a hint of tartness.

Read more:

5 alternatives to Baccarat Rouge 540 that are just as luxurious

The ideal perfume for Fall 2025 has arrived

The powerful feminine scent you’ll never forget