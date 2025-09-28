Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 28 September 2025 20:55
Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner love the Ghost Lash trend — here’s why it’s everywhere
Soft makeup. Photo: freepik

It’s no secret that beauty trends have become much more minimalist in recent years. The latest pared-back obsession you’ll want to try? Ghost lashes. As the name implies, ghost lashes are an enhanced but natural-looking eye makeup style.

Natural, lightweight lashes are dominating runways and Instagram feed, Glamour writes.

Why Ghost Lashes have become so popular

Fashion influencers are increasingly choosing to make their eyelashes look as natural as possible, rather than emphasizing their density and volume. Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber are two of the biggest fans of this trend. Kylie Jenner, who used to love volume and extensions, has also started appearing with natural-looking lashes.

Hailey Bieber with trendy makeup. Photo: Instagram
Hailey Bieber with trendy makeup. Photo: Instagram

The new fashion trend is to apply bright shadows, graphic arrows, or intricate designs to the eyes and use only a little mascara. This creates an incomplete look and matches the grunge aesthetic perfectly.

The effect of ghostly eyelashes. Photo: Instagram
The effect of ghostly eyelashes. Photo: Instagram

Several techniques can be used to create the effect of ghostly eyelashes. For example, eyelashes can be curled and then a single thin layer of mascara is applied. In this case, it is important to use a product that does not give additional volume. After that, use a brush to separate the lashes to further emphasize their naturalness.

Natural eyelashes. Photo: Instagram
Natural eyelashes. Photo: Instagram

To achieve the most natural look, stylists recommend using brown mascara instead of black. It emphasizes the eyes without highlighting the lashes. This creates the softest possible effect.

Additionally, you can opt for lamination to eliminate the need for mascara altogether. This method is already popular among celebrities. Your lashes will be curled without excessive brightness or saturated color — perfect for achieving a ghostly effect.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
