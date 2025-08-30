Toasty makeup tutorial: TikTok’s viral sun-kissed look

Trending toasty makeup. Photo from Instagram

Trendy "toasted" or "toasty" makeup has gone viral on TikTok. It is gaining popularity among fashionistas because it imitates a light tan on the face using cosmetics. The use of warm colors makes this makeup look especially attractive and delicate.

Novyny.LIVE tells you how to recreate the trending toasty makeup style.

Advertisement

Tutorial on toasty makeup

Makeup artists predict that this look will peak in popularity this fall. It's not hard to recreate. First, properly prepare your skin: apply a moisturizer, and then put on foundation.

Next, contour your cheekbones and forehead. This important step creates the tanning effect. Add radiance to your makeup by applying a cream bronzer and a warm-colored cream blush. They will beautifully tint your skin. Finally, apply a golden highlighter to accentuate the glow.

Toasty makeup. Photo: Instagram

Finally, apply a lightening powder to the T-zone. Artificial freckles will add a special charm. They can be created with a chestnut-colored eyebrow pencil.

Toasted makeup. Photo: Instagram

For eye makeup, use liquid shadows in bronze and brown shades. For your lips, choose a warm brown or neutral shade of lipstick and eyeliner.

This makeup will suit everyone. Warm brown and beige shades are timeless. They also resemble the cozy and comfortable vibe of autumn.

Read more:

Look 10 years younger — face lifting makeup you can do yourself

How to enlarge lips with makeup — simple techniques

What to apply first — concealer or foundation