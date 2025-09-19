Fall 2025 lipstick trends — 5 must-have colors for the season

Lipsticks. Photo: freepik

This fall, lipstick takes center stage, offering both bold statements and subtle elegance. The season’s must-have colors range from rich, moody tones that echo autumn leaves to fresh, playful shades that brighten cooler days.

Novyny.LIVE shares five shades that will define beauty trends for fall 2025 and make every look unforgettable, according to El Mundo America.

Warm peach

The new nude shade will take Fall 2025 by storm! The peach makeup trend continues to be popular, now with more sophisticated shades. According to makeup artists, peach tones are versatile and add warmth, working equally well for day and night looks.

Warm peach lips in makeup. Photo: Pinterest

Burgundy elegance

This fall, deep burgundy is making a strong comeback as a symbol of elegance and femininity. According to makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell, intense lips contrast perfectly with fresh, natural skin.

Burgundy lips in a look. Photo: nikki_makeup

Chocolate brown

Every fall, brown is the star color. It can be chic and subtle or glamorous and sensual — this makes it perfect for any occasion, whether it's the office, brunch with friends, or impressing your crush. You can easily change the finish by adding a touch of gloss for a juicy, glossy look in the evening or going matte in the morning.

Chocolate brown lips in a look. Photo: Pinterest

Nude pink

Nudes remain a staple, and this season they are enhanced with pink undertones that soften and brighten the complexion. These versatile and elegant shades flatter any skin tone and provide an instant fresh look.

Nude pink lips in makeup. Photo: Pinterest

Red classic

Red has always felt modern and fresh, even though it was invented decades ago. Red is a timeless color, and this season, it has been reinvented in long-lasting versions. Pair it with a red manicure, and your outfit will be on point.

Bruna Marquezine attending Loewe FW24. Photo: Pinterest

