Baseball cap hairstyle ideas: secrets to a perfect look

Stylish hairstyles to rock with a baseball cap
A baseball cap is a real lifesaver on a hot day. It adds a playful touch to any outfit and is perfect for those days when your hair just won't cooperate.
Novyny.LIVE shares ideas for hairstyles to wear with a baseball cap, according to Real Simple magazine.
Simple hairstyles to pair with your baseball cap
Classic ponytail
A high or medium ponytail through the opening at the back of the cap is always a win-win. Quick, easy and neat. Add sunglasses to complete the look.
Voluminous ponytail
Make a double ponytail: thread the upper part through the hole, twist the lower part and secure it on top. This will instantly give your hair the volume you need.
Low messy bun
A low bun is perfect for a walk or a hot day. Thread a small strand through the opening of the cap to create volume. It is better to take a soft elastic band so as not to break your hair.
Tips "outward"
A short haircut also looks great with a cap. Curl the ends outward with a hairdryer or iron to make the look more playful and lively.
Ponytail with a braid
An easy way to look neat even after a long day: pull your hair through the opening of the cap and braid it.
Double braids
Two regular braids under a cap look youthful and stylish, and are comfortable. As an added bonus, light waves remain after unraveling.
We would like to add that while a baseball cap protects your hair from the sun, it can also dry it out. Use thermal protection sprays and apply light, moisturizing masks one to two times a week to maintain healthy, shiny hair.
