Main Fashion Stylish hairstyles to rock with a baseball cap

Stylish hairstyles to rock with a baseball cap

en
Publication time 5 September 2025 16:40
Baseball cap hairstyle ideas: secrets to a perfect look
Woman in a baseball cap. Photo: freepik

A baseball cap is a real lifesaver on a hot day. It adds a playful touch to any outfit and is perfect for those days when your hair just won't cooperate.

Novyny.LIVE shares ideas for hairstyles to wear with a baseball cap, according to Real Simple magazine.

Simple hairstyles to pair with your baseball cap

Classic ponytail

A high or medium ponytail through the opening at the back of the cap is always a win-win. Quick, easy and neat. Add sunglasses to complete the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Voluminous ponytail

Make a double ponytail: thread the upper part through the hole, twist the lower part and secure it on top. This will instantly give your hair the volume you need.

Low messy bun

A low bun is perfect for a walk or a hot day. Thread a small strand through the opening of the cap to create volume. It is better to take a soft elastic band so as not to break your hair.

Tips "outward"

A short haircut also looks great with a cap. Curl the ends outward with a hairdryer or iron to make the look more playful and lively.

Ponytail with a braid

An easy way to look neat even after a long day: pull your hair through the opening of the cap and braid it.

Double braids

Two regular braids under a cap look youthful and stylish, and are comfortable. As an added bonus, light waves remain after unraveling.

We would like to add that while a baseball cap protects your hair from the sun, it can also dry it out. Use thermal protection sprays and apply light, moisturizing masks one to two times a week to maintain healthy, shiny hair.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
