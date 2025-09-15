Models’ favorite look this autumn — what makes it special

Stylish autumn outfit with a leather jacket. Photo: Vogue

This fall, top models are combining style with comfort. More and more fashionistas are opting for cowboy boots, pairing them with classic outfits. This makes the footwear less extravagant while adding interest to the overall look.

Vogue reports on this trend.

The season's most stylish trio

Fashionistas are increasingly pairing cowboy boots with jeans. This fall, leather jackets seamlessly join the duo, completing the look. Global models especially love this style, as it is not only trendy but also genuinely comfortable.

A stylish look with cowboy boots. Photo: Vogue

Cowboy boots became a fashion hit as early as summer, gaining popularity thanks to the stylish looks of Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, and Bella Hadid. However, not everyone is ready to wear them with boho skirts or over jeans. As a result, pairing cowboy boots with classic outfits has become the perfect choice for those who value practicality, comfort, and staying on-trend.

A look with cowboy boots, jeans, and a jacket. Photo: Vogue

Straight jeans cover the top of the boots well, making them look more understated. They pair perfectly with T-shirts or shirts, while a leather jacket completes the look. The secret to this styling is simple — cowboy boots become less extravagant, and the overall outfit more striking.

An autumn look with cowboy boots, jeans, and a leather jacket. Photo: Vogue

This trio has already become a wardrobe staple suitable for any occasion. Choose this look whether you’re meeting friends or enjoying a romantic stroll through the city. You’re sure to turn heads while staying effortlessly on-trend.

