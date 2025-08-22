Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 22 August 2025 13:12
Kendall Jenner brings back '90s fashion — star-inspired outfit ideas
Kendall Jenner. Photo: still from video

In the 1990s, Gwyneth Paltrow was the icon of minimalism. Today, that title can confidently go to Kendall Jenner. The youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has built her style on restraint: perfectly fitted jeans, plain white T-shirts, leather pants, and clean-cut coats. No large logos or overloaded details — just conciseness and a flawless look.

This is reported by Vogue.

At parties, Kendall may shine in a sequined dress or Hollywood curls, but her real strength lies in her everyday looks. These looks inspire fashion lovers in New York and Paris alike, because the minimalism of the 1990s remains universal and timeless.

And if you also choose black cashmere from Toteme or The Row instead of bright clothes, you will definitely understand Kendall's secret. Especially in the fall, when it’s time to return to jeans, leather, trench coats, and and coats. Fully replicating her wardrobe is, of course, challenging — The Row ballet cost as much as a rental apartment — but drawing inspiration from her style is entirely possible.

Kendall Jenner’s wardrobe ideas

Indigo jeans and ballet flats

Dark denim is this season’s must-have. Jenner often wears indigo jeans, which look expensive and emphasise her figure. The simplest option is to add a white shirt or thin sweater and wear ballet flats. The result is an elegant look without unnecessary details.

The simplest image of a star that can be played in different ways
Jeans and ballet flats. Photo: Vogue

Straight jeans and crab hair clip-crab

Straight-cut grey denim, minimal accessories and tied-back hair — this look is straight out of 1995. It's a classic that's easy to recreate. The key is thick fabric and a clean cut. 

An image straight out of the 90s that is worth paying attention to
Straight jeans on Jenner. Photo: Vogue

 Silk trousers and narrow glasses

Silk trousers can feel like loungewear, but Kendall knows how to style them differently: she pairs them with a leather jacket, pointed-toe shoes, and slim ’90s-style sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner surprises with stylish looks
Silk trousers in Jenner's look. Photo: Vogue

The result is an outfit that is suitable for both an evening out and a stroll around town.

Read more:

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's 90s jeans trend returns in 2025

Zendaya’s style lesson — a chic take on the latest shoe trend

The trendiest hats to wear this fall and look chic

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
