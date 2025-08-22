Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's iconic 90s bootcut jeans trend is back in fall 2025

Jeans. Photo: Freepik

Fall 2025 is the ideal time to remember what a true 90s icon, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, looked like. Her love of simple but perfectly tailored pieces is back in fashion today. In particular, flared jeans have returned to fashion and become the main symbol of the new minimalism.

Stylish jeans that have been in trend in recent years

Carolyn was known not only as the wife of John F. Kennedy Jr., but also as the woman who knew how to turn simplicity into luxury. Her Calvin Klein looks were always surprising. Her wardrobe included items that are easy to imagine even today: the white men's shirt, the pencil skirt, a silk dress-combination, and, of course, her favorite Levi's 517 jeans. These are classic bootcuts — the model that was born in the 70s, but became a calling card of the 90s.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. Photo: Vogue

Almost 30 years later, the Carolyn jeans are back in fashion. Bootcut jeans have become a wardrobe staple for Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Bella Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez. They're not just back, they've taken a firm place among the must-have basics for every woman.

The impetus for a global comeback came in January 2025, when Kendrick Lamar took to the Super Bowl stage in bootcut jeans from Celine Homme. After his performance, the number of searches for this model increased by more than 400%. TikTok exploded with a video of these jeans, and the trend was firmly established.

Today's fashion values ​​​​smart investments and a base that has worked for years. Bootcut is exactly that item, because these jeans add slimness to the silhouette, easily combine with sneakers, heels, a classic coat, and an oversized sweater. It's no wonder that Carolyn loved them, because in her style, quality was always the main thing, not quantity.

