Publication time 20 August 2025 11:45
Best ways to wear white jeans in 2025 — from casual to chic
The girl in the white jeans. Photo: Freepik

White jeans have long ceased to be an attribute of only summer looks. They fit perfectly in both warm and cold months, remaining a universal base for a variety of looks. If it seems that there are no ideas for combinations left, here are a few proven options that will help refresh your wardrobe.

They were shared by the Cosmopolitan edition.

Fashionable combinations with white jeans

Total white

White always has a noble and "expensive" look. Therefore, a white total look is a win-win idea that will not go out of fashion for a long time. To keep the look from being too simple, you can add accent accessories or experiment with different textures — for example, combine jeans with a knitted sweater or a silk blouse.

The looks in white color always had an elegant look
White total look. Photo from Instagram

Paired with a stripe

A white striped tank top or shirt is the ideal match for white jeans. The vertical stripes add a slim look, while the horizontal stripes add a touch of French charm. A simple yet very effective option for everyday style.

Striped clothes are back in trend
Jeans and striped long-sleeve shirt. Photo from Instagram

With a bright jacket

In early fall, white bottoms play beautifully with an accent jacket. It can be a rich color, textured leather, suede, or even an oversized silhouette. Such a combination will turn out stylish and at the same time appropriate for both work and going out on the town.

White jeans with a bright jacket create an interesting contrast
Bright jacket in the look. Photo from Instagram

With a shade of butter yellow

The delicate color of ghee has been a favorite of fashion bloggers for several seasons in a row. Combined with white jeans, it has a very gentle and summery fresh look. A blazer, cardigan, or light blouse in this shade will create a trendy and, at the same time, universal look.

The color of ghee is on trend
Stylish look. Photo from Instagram

Black top and white bottom

If you're completely lacking inspiration, a black top with white jeans will always come to the rescue. A laconic and win-win combination that looks stylish in any situation.

There is a win-win combination of colors in the look
Black top and white bottom. Photo from Instagram

Add contrasting accessories, and the look will be even more spectacular.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
