Fall 2025 print revolution — polka dots, zebra, and plaid take over

Fall 2025 promises to be a season of true expression and liveliness. Bid farewell to monotonous monochrome outfits; this season, bold shades and prints take center stage, adding character to even the most basic pieces.

TSN writes about statement prints this season, blending classic checks with fun polka dots and animal-inspired patterns.

Prints that are ruling Fall 2025

Plaid

From Scottish tartan to delicate gingham, this print always makes a comeback. Plaid can be classic and restrained, yet also playful and bright. In the fall, feel free to pair it with denim, leather, or colored items. This combination looks modern and not banal.

Polka dots

Although polka dots are more often associated with summer, they take on a special charm in the fall. A midi dress with a trench coat featuring this pattern evokes the image of a light and romantic Parisian woman. A blouse with small polka dots is a perfect addition to a work wardrobe, adding tenderness to strict suits or classic pants.

Zebra

Animal prints are back in style, and this time, the zebra is the star of the show. Black-and-white stripes appear less aggressive than leopard print and add movement and dynamism to an outfit. Balance out the brightness by wearing them with simple basics, such as a white shirt, jeans, or a minimalist coat. The effect is guaranteed — you will definitely stand out.

These three prints can easily be woven into any wardrobe, allowing for experimentation. Most importantly, they brighten and spice up the season.

