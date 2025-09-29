Fall 2025 fashion: how to style jogger pants for a chic everyday look

Girl in joggers. Photo: freepik.com

Sporty chic stopped being just a buzzword long ago — it’s now a lifestyle. And to look stylish, sneakers alone are no longer enough. This season, fashion embraces another essential: relaxed jogger pants.

Novyny.LIVE explains why they’re the must-have bottoms of fall.

The perfect fall joggers

Typically made from soft knit or cotton, joggers taper toward the ankle. They often feature side stripes or a bright drawstring belt. Despite their sporty roots, they fit perfectly into everyday outfits. The key is to choose neutral shades like black, light gray, beige, or trendy chocolate brown — though pastels such as blush pink or sky blue are also on point.

Beige joggers. Photo from Instagram

How to style joggers this season

Monochrome looks : Pair joggers with a matching hoodie or sweatshirt for a clean, modern total look.

: Pair joggers with a matching hoodie or sweatshirt for a clean, modern total look. Light combos : Style them with a white T-shirt, long sleeve, or a thin cardigan worn over bare skin.

: Style them with a white T-shirt, long sleeve, or a thin cardigan worn over bare skin. Contrast outfits: Balance joggers with a fitted cotton shirt, cashmere sweater, or simple top.

Joggers with a hoodie. Photo from Instagram

Shoes that work with joggers

Don’t limit yourself to sneakers. Joggers also pair well with loafers, Oxfords, dainty sandals with small heels, or even classic office shoes. Just remember balance: formal shoes with simple tops, sporty shoes with minimal basics.

In short, sporty joggers are the smart choice for fall 2025. They instantly transform a simple outfit into one that feels modern, stylish, and effortlessly polished — with a luxe look that requires no extra effort.

