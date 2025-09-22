Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyHomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Fashion surprise — harem pants top the trends this Fall 2025

Fashion surprise — harem pants top the trends this Fall 2025

en
Publication time 22 September 2025 11:26
Which pants are trending — the unexpected autumn favorite
Harem pants. Photo: Instagram

This season, one of the most controversial pant styles is making waves. Alongside wide-leg jeans, harem pants are confidently returning. Having made a loud comeback in the early 2000s, they are now a hit once again.

According to Vogue.

Advertisement

Here’s why harem pants have become trendy

A loud comeback — after 20 years, harem pants are back in fashion. Trendsetters mostly opt for boho styles, and this unusual model has already earned the nickname "the new jeans" for the Fall-Winter 2025/2026 season.

What to wear with harem pants
Harem pants by Chloé. Photo: Vogue

 As Vogue reports, Chloé popularized harem pants in lace and satin, while Zimmermann this season focused on neutral tones paired with gold accents. Harem pants outshone all other styles on the runways and confidently climbed to the top of fashion charts.

What to wear with harem pants
Harem pants by Zimmermann. Photo: Vogue

Stylists note that trendy harem pants can be paired with blazers and crop tops, making them suitable even for more formal looks. Luxe touches like sheer panels or lingerie-style details add extra glamour.

What to wear with harem pants
Harem pants by Kenzo. Photo: Vogue

Additionally, harem pants can be the perfect choice for a stylish evening look. This is showcased in collections by Kenzo and Giorgio Armani. Meanwhile, Elie Saab and Altuzarra presented a shorter version of this historic style, offering an even bolder and more striking appearance.

Read more:

What pants will be in style for Fall/Winter 2025–2026

5 pant styles leading Fall 2025 fashion

Must-have accessories that go with everything

fashion clothes Fall trends pants
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information