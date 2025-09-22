Which pants are trending — the unexpected autumn favorite

Harem pants. Photo: Instagram

This season, one of the most controversial pant styles is making waves. Alongside wide-leg jeans, harem pants are confidently returning. Having made a loud comeback in the early 2000s, they are now a hit once again.

Here’s why harem pants have become trendy

A loud comeback — after 20 years, harem pants are back in fashion. Trendsetters mostly opt for boho styles, and this unusual model has already earned the nickname "the new jeans" for the Fall-Winter 2025/2026 season.

Harem pants by Chloé. Photo: Vogue

As Vogue reports, Chloé popularized harem pants in lace and satin, while Zimmermann this season focused on neutral tones paired with gold accents. Harem pants outshone all other styles on the runways and confidently climbed to the top of fashion charts.

Harem pants by Zimmermann. Photo: Vogue

Stylists note that trendy harem pants can be paired with blazers and crop tops, making them suitable even for more formal looks. Luxe touches like sheer panels or lingerie-style details add extra glamour.

Harem pants by Kenzo. Photo: Vogue

Additionally, harem pants can be the perfect choice for a stylish evening look. This is showcased in collections by Kenzo and Giorgio Armani. Meanwhile, Elie Saab and Altuzarra presented a shorter version of this historic style, offering an even bolder and more striking appearance.

