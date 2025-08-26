Luxury scents on a budget: top perfumes to try now

Woman chooses a perfume. Photo: freepik

Many people mistakenly believe that luxury fragrances are prohibitively expensive. Modern perfumery proves otherwise: you can find stylish, long-lasting perfumes that smell much more expensive than they are. These perfumes have rich scents and harmonious notes that create the same luxurious mood as expensive bottles.

Novyny.LIVE reveals budget-friendly fragrances with a truly high-end feel, according to Eva.blog.

Affordable perfumes that could pass for designer fragrances

Calvin Klein Euphoria

It's a true classic that never goes out of style. Euphoria is all about sensuality and seduction. It opens with the juiciness of pomegranate, which transitions smoothly to floral notes of orchid and lotus. Finally, it opens with the warmth of amber and wood. This rich, long-lasting fragrance leaves an unforgettable trail — an ideal choice for women who love expressive perfumes with personality.

Calvin Klein Euphoria. Photo: Brocard

Angel Schlesser Femme Adorable Intense

The Intense version has the same feminine scent, but deeper and sweeter. It opens with delicate notes of almond, bergamot, and apple blossom. Jasmine, ylang-ylang, and tuberose blossom in the middle, and the finale is reminiscent of vanilla, sandalwood, and musk. This perfume is for those who love versatility —tenderness at the start and a sweet finish.

Angel Schlesser Femme Adorable Intense. Photo: Eva

Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum

Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum is a fruity, floral fragrance that strikes the perfect balance between fresh and sweet. Pear and mandarin provide lightness, orchid adds luxury, and butterscotch and patchouli provide depth. The fragrance leaves a noticeable, yet not intrusive, trail — perfect for when you want to catch admiring glances.

Jimmy Choo Eau de Toilette. Photo: Brocard

Fabien Marche Black Infinity

This delicate and sensual fragrance combines fruity and floral notes with woody warmth. Pear and ambrette provide a light glow; rose and iris add romance; and cedar and musk provide depth and longevity.

Fabien Marche Black Infinity, photo: Eva

Black Infinity is perfect for evening walks and dates when you want to make a subtle yet memorable impression.

