How to choose the right fragrance: 5 common perfume shopping mistakes

Top 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing a perfume
Choosing the perfect perfume can be more challenging than it seems. With so many scents on the market, it's easy to make a mistake that leaves you disappointed or overwhelmed.
Novyny.LIVE tells you what not to do when choosing your scent.
Perfume shopping mistakes
Using tester paper
Perfumes do not reveal their true scent on paper. That is why you should apply the fragrance to your skin when testing it. This allows you to experience all the notes and determine if you like them.
Don't choose a fragrance with someone else
Everyone perceives scents differently. Your friend's or sister's taste may differ greatly from yours, so you may end up buying something completely different from what you wanted.
Several fragrances to one hand
Don't apply different perfumes to one hand, even if you apply them in different places. The scents will mix and confuse you.
Trying many perfumes at once
Don't try to find your ideal perfume in one trip to the store by sampling dozens of different fragrances. Try two or three first, then come back later to choose the one you really like.
Quickly choosing what you like
Many people judge a fragrance by its top notes. However, this is not a good idea. Give the perfume time to unfold so you can appreciate its full composition.
