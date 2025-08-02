How to choose the right fragrance: 5 common perfume shopping mistakes

In a perfume shop. Photo: freepik

Choosing the perfect perfume can be more challenging than it seems. With so many scents on the market, it's easy to make a mistake that leaves you disappointed or overwhelmed.

Novyny.LIVE tells you what not to do when choosing your scent.

Perfume shopping mistakes

Using tester paper

Perfumes do not reveal their true scent on paper. That is why you should apply the fragrance to your skin when testing it. This allows you to experience all the notes and determine if you like them.

Don't choose a fragrance with someone else

Everyone perceives scents differently. Your friend's or sister's taste may differ greatly from yours, so you may end up buying something completely different from what you wanted.

Several fragrances to one hand

Don't apply different perfumes to one hand, even if you apply them in different places. The scents will mix and confuse you.

Trying many perfumes at once

Don't try to find your ideal perfume in one trip to the store by sampling dozens of different fragrances. Try two or three first, then come back later to choose the one you really like.

Quickly choosing what you like

Many people judge a fragrance by its top notes. However, this is not a good idea. Give the perfume time to unfold so you can appreciate its full composition.

