Romantic blouse for Fall 2025 — a must-have piece

Fall 2025 is set to be anything but boring — designers have already decided which tops will dominate our wardrobes. After covering the season’s key dresses and skirts, it’s only natural to move on to their perfect "partner" — blouses.

Novyny.LIVE explores the trendiest blouse options for the season.

What detail makes a blouse stand out this season

Fashion houses surprisingly agree on one thing: romantic blouses with ruffles and statement collars are the main must-have this fall.

Ruffled blouse. Photo: Instagram

Ralph Lauren placed a special emphasis on this trend: his show was full of drama and Gothic charm, with models in lightweight chiffon blouses featuring cascading ruffles that looked as if they had stepped off a theater stage. Chanel, Chloé, Dior, and Valentino also showcased a similar direction—combining a boho vibe with modern silhouettes. The result was delicate, expressive, and perfectly autumnal.

It’s no wonder influencers quickly jumped on the trend. On social media, ruffled blouses have already become stars, paired with sheer skirts, satin trousers, or favorite jeans.

Blouse with jeans. Photo: Instagram

Street style bloggers have especially embraced versions with a light boho touch. However, it’s likely that as the weather gets cooler, more "theatrical" versions—the same ones we saw on the runways—will start appearing more often in feeds.

Stylish blouse. Photo: Instagram

This fall promises to be stylish, and if your wardrobe still lacks a ruffled blouse or one with a statement collar, now is the perfect time to fix that.

