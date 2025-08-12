How to style the 90s-inspired lace blouse this summer

Rachel Green, the heroine of "Friends." Photo: screenshot from the video

Fashion has a wonderful habit of coming back. What seemed forgotten yesterday, today reappears on the catwalks and in the Instagrams of fashionistas. This summer, designers once again turned to the aesthetics of the 70s, 80s, and 90s, returning to us one of the most feminine clothes of all time — the lace blouse. It immediately reminds us of the delicate style of the heroine of the TV show "Friends", Rachel Green, who knew how to wear such clothes so that it was impossible to look away.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this cloth.

Advertisement

The blouse that is versatile and always appropriate

Lace is about romance, lightness, and a bit of intrigue. It can transform even the simplest look into something special. Such a blouse can have a delicate floral pattern or a complex geometric weave, short airy sleeves or long voluminous ones with cuffs, a deep neckline or a closed collar.

Rachel Green's blouse from "Friends." Photo: screenshot from the video

In white it looks fresh and summery, in pastels it looks delicate and fragile, and in black it looks dramatic and elegant.

In summer, it is a real lifesaver. The lightweight fabric is breathable, feels nice on the skin, and doesn't weigh down the look. It can be worn with thin straps for a more open feel or with a lining for a more understated look.

Fashionable blouse. Photo from Instagram

There are endless ways to combine a lace blouse. For a daytime look, pair it with straight-cut jeans, denim shorts, or an A-line skirt. For an evening out, pair it with palazzo pants, a pencil skirt, or even leather pants for a contrast of textures. Add pumps or strappy sandals to complete the look.

Original blouse. Photo from Instagram

The secret is that a lace blouse has long ceased to be a fleeting trend. It has become an eternal classic that can be kept in your wardrobe for years. Its "trick" is that it can adapt to any mood — from a carefree summer day to a solemn event. So if you don't have such a blouse in your closet yet, it's time to change that.

Read also:

The preppy fall sweater that works far beyond the office

Basic Fall 2025 fashion items every woman needs in her closet