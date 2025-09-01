Stylish short hair ideas for women 60+ according to a celebrity stylist

Woman with short haircut. Photo: freepik

Finding the perfect haircut after 60 is sometimes a real challenge. Hair becomes thinner, drier, and sometimes loses volume. But this is no reason to stop experimenting with fashion. The right haircut can refresh your look and give you a youthful, confident appearance.

For Parade magazine, celebrity stylist Clara Purvis has identified several short haircuts that are perfect for older women.

Advertisement

What haircuts are suitable for mature women

French bob

The French bob is a timeless classic. Its soft layers and bangs that gradually transition into strands near the cheekbones perfectly frame the face. This bob adds volume, which is ideal if your hair is thin or sparse. Its shorter length makes it light and lifted, and its layers create a sense of thickness.

Pixie

This is a bold, stylish haircut that does not require complicated care. The pixie cut adds volume to the crown and makes hair appear thicker. It is a universal cut that suits round, square, oval, and heart-shaped faces. It's ideal for those who prefer quick, stylish solutions.

Jenner's pixie chair. Photo from Instagram

Long bob

Your age shouldn't limit how long your hair can be. The important thing is that you feel comfortable. A long bob, like Julianne Moore's, lets you maintain some length without the hassle. It is suitable for thick, not overly dry hair and is easy to style.

Classic bob

A timeless haircut that emphasizes the shape of the face and jawline, drawing attention to the eyes. An even cut along the chin or slightly below adds definition.

Jodie Foster. Photo from Instagram

For a smooth effect, drying with a round brush or lightly smoothing with a curling iron is enough.

Read more:

3 ways to wear the Winona cut — Fall 2025 chicest hair

This effortless 90s haircut is trending again for fall