Viral beauty finds on TikTok that deserve a spot in your bag

Beauty products. Photo: freepik

Social media has long been the primary source of beauty advice, and we increasingly trust bloggers more than official advertisements. It's understandable — when you see real results, it's hard not to buy.

In order not to get lost among hundreds of videos, Ukr.Media has collected the most popular cosmetic products that have already become real stars on TikTok.

Advertisement

The beauty must-haves going viral on TikTok

Toplash, Lash & Brow Booster serum for eyelash and eyebrow growth

This serum has taken TikTok by storm, and it's not surprising. Girls share their reviews and show the results: their thin, brittle eyelashes transform into thick, long, shiny ones. Applying the product to your eyebrows makes them more expressive and gradually fills in gaps with new hairs.

Serum for eyelash and eyebrow growth. Photo from Instagram

You will notice the first changes in three weeks, and within a few months, you can restore eyelashes that have been damaged by eyelash extensions. Most importantly, it is suitable for those with sensitive eyes.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass CC cream

This is one of the most popular products on TikTok, captivating users from the first application. The green-tinted cream turns beige on the skin and neutralizes all redness. It's a must-have for anyone looking for an even tone without heavy makeup.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass CC cream. Photo: Eva

In addition, it contains Asian centella, which masks imperfections and cares for the skin by soothing and moisturizing it to make it look fresh.

Chupa Chups, liquid lipstick tint

Yes, the legendary candy brand has its own line of cosmetics. Chupa Chups tints have long been a favorite among TikTok users. First, it's the bright and playful packaging that attracts attention, followed by the juicy, long-lasting color.

Chupa Chups, liquid tinted lipstick. Photo from Instagram

The finish is fresh and appealing — it makes your lips look like they've just had berry juice. It's ideal for those who prefer light but expressive makeup.

Maybelline, Lash Sensational Sky High mascara

TikTok has shown that expensive luxury mascara isn't necessary for achieving luxurious eyelashes. The mass market can be surprising, too. Take Lash Sensational Sky High by Maybelline, for example.

Maybelline, Lash Sensational Sky High mascara. Photo: Eva

The flexible silicone brush effectively lifts and separates each lash, creating the appearance of salon-quality extensions. Your lashes will become long, expressive, and voluminous. This is why this mascara has become popular with millions of women around the world.

Read more:

TikTok toasty makeup look — Step-by-Step tutorial

Look 10 years younger — face lifting makeup you can do yourself"