Elon Musk pays for silence — Ashley St. Clair revealed more

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, allegedly uses his own social network X to "recruit" women who could become potential mothers of his biological children. But he offers hundreds of thousands of dollars for silence until the son or daughter turns 21.

This is reported in the Wall Street Journal.

Elon Musk's hush money

According to the article, the billionaire has fathered fourteen children from different women, although people close to him claim that the number of descendants is higher. The interlocutor of the publication was 26-year-old Ashley St. Clair, a blogger on X. In February 2025, she announced that she had given birth to a son of Elon Musk.

After the information about the birth of the child was published, conflicts between Musk and St. Clare began. According to the mother, the businessman offered $100,000 and $15 million for silence. He promised to pay the so-called alimony until his son turned 21.

According to the Daily Mail, Ashley St. Clair has revealed the financial details behind the birth of her newborn child, as a paternity test has determined: Elon Musk is the father with a probability of 99.9999%. As of March 2025, he had given the woman at least $2.5 million, although he had not officially recognized the relationship.

It was also revealed that Musk reduced the amount of child support every time information about his son became public. During a conversation with the billionaire's assistant, Jared Birchall, Ashley was warned that trying to follow the "legal route" would lead to a worse outcome than it could have been.

The couple met on a social network in the spring of 2023, after which Elon Musk invited her to visit the X office in San Francisco. At the time, St. Clair was working for the conservative news site The Babylon Bee. According to Ashley, Musk often talked to her about children and even told her to choose a name for their future son or daughter.

Another interesting detail disclosed by the American: the billionaire wants to increase the number of his descendants to "the level of a legion." This is how he put it in one of his messages.

