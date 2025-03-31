Sweden announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson announces a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.59 billion (16 billion kronor), the largest of the Scandinavian countries.

This was reported by Reuters on Monday, March 31.

Military aid for Ukraine

Jonson noted that 9.2 billion kronor ($920 million) will be spent on equipment that will be procured through processes led by the Swedish Defense Equipment Administration.

The Swedish government has decided to increase aid to Ukraine, raising the budget for 2025 to 40 billion kronor ($4 billion) instead of the previously planned 25 billion ($2.5 billion).

On March 26, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new €2 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Also, Norway announced that the country will increase aid to Ukraine to nearly $8 billion in 2025.