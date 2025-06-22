Military tourism booms: why foreigners are flocking to war sites in Ukraine

A partially destroyed building. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Ukraine is creating the "Single Route to Places of Memory". This initiative combines culture, historical memory, and public policy. It is also a tourism project of interest to foreigners.

Natalia Tabaka, head of Ukraine's State Agency for Tourism Development, told Novyny.LIVE journalists about it.

How is military tourism being developed in Ukraine?

The Ministry of Communities and Territorial Development is working on the "Single Route of Memory Sites". This project aims to demonstrate the consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian war. It will combine sites of tragedy and heroism, art, memorials, digital solutions, and educational components.

"Such points are being formed in each region and mapped onto a single route. This route will be available on a digital platform. It is important to communicate with the locals and the tourists who come to see places of tragedy and pain, as well as the resilience of the Ukrainian spirit. Another important task is teaching guides how to talk about the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war," said Natalia Tabaka, head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine.

The project "Kyiv Region. Places of Memory". Photos: Parliament of Ukraine

Last year, a pilot project called "Kyiv Region: Places of Memory" has been launched. It includes sites in the communities of Bucha, Borodianka, Hostomel, and Irpin. Notably, the Angels of Victory Memorial was erected to honor the Ukrainian defenders who lost their lives defending Kyiv and liberating the village of Moshchun. A checkpoint called "Caravan Gala" was also established in Irpin, as well as an installation in memory of the Bucha residents who were killed by the occupiers on the grounds of the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called.

The project "Kyiv Region. Places of Memory" in Irpin. Photo: Parliament of Ukraine

Work on the project is currently underway in the Chernihiv region. This week, the State Agency for Tourism Development gathered information about the future route.

"This is the village of Yahidne. There is a school there that was occupied for over 20 days. This is also Lukashivka. Any destroyed building could be featured, such as a theater, or a place where the enemy was repelled," added Tabaka.

Foreigners are eager to help and learn more about Ukraine

In times of war, tourism takes on new meaning. According to Tabaka, tourism is no longer about entertainment or lazy vacations. Now, the focus is on learning about history, culture, and architectural heritage. Military tourism in Ukraine has become popular among foreigners.

"Starting in early 2022, they are organizing themselves into tourist groups to visit the country. There is a particular story with our Norwegian friends. They helped Ukrainians in the Sumy, Zakarpattia, and Lviv regions. In July, they plan to visit everyone they helped along a tourist route. They want to meet with our defenders and see Ukraine," added the head of the State Agency for Tourism Development.

