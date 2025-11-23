Don't throw out your old iPad — here are genius ways to use it

Apple iPad. Photo: unsplash

Many older iPads gather dust in a drawer for years, even though they can still perform useful tasks. Even if they no longer run the latest updates, they are more than capable of performing many tasks.

Learn how to breathe new life into an aging iPad with simple, practical ideas, according to SlashGear.

How else can you use an old iPad without throwing it away

Cash register

An iPad is convenient in a café or restaurant because it can hold several menus at once, is easy to scroll through, and allows you to enlarge the font or photo for better readability. The only drawback is the battery life, so the tablet is usually left plugged in. With the appropriate application and card reader, the iPad can also work as a POS system, but you need a model that supports the minimum requirements of such programs.

Backup laptop

With the release of iPadOS 26, even older tablets have become more like lightweight laptops. The update eliminated long-standing limitations regarding working with windows, menus, and files. It is compatible with the 9th generation iPad, 5th generation iPad mini, 3rd generation iPad Air, and some iPad Pro models. While an old iPad can't always replace a laptop completely, it's a great backup computer for traveling or vacationing because it's not as bad if it gets damaged or lost.

Jailbreak tablet

Users who are still annoyed by the iPadOS framework can opt to jailbreak their devices. This process unlocks the system's hidden capabilities and allows users to install apps outside the App Store through alternative app stores like Sileo or Zebra. Palera1n is the most common tool and works on devices with A8 to A11 chips, including the 5th generation iPad, iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and the first iPad Pro 12.9. However, this process voids the warranty, requires periodic connection to a computer for restarts, and does not provide security updates. Therefore, the risks should be weighed in advance.

Training screen

Another feature is the workout screen. Apple Fitness+ and similar services require a much smaller version of the system — iPadOS 11+ is sufficient — so they work on older devices as well. The iPad's large display and louder speakers make it more convenient than a smartphone in a home gym or on a treadmill. You can simply keep the tablet on charge and not worry about battery life.

Teleprompter

Finally, it's easy to transform an old iPad into a Teleprompter. Free apps like Teleprompter allow you to customize scrolling and read text directly into the camera. If you prefer not to use third-party apps, Pages has a presenter mode with auto-scrolling. Split Screen or Slide Over also allows you to read a script and record voice notes or video simultaneously.

