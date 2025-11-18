How to use all AirPods features on Android smartphones — guide

Apple Air Pods Pro. Photo: Unsplash

An enthusiast has developed an app called LibrePods, which allows users to access nearly all official AirPods features not only on Apple devices but also on Android and Linux. The developer warns that the app is not compatible with all AirPods models, but it is already functional with supported devices.

The developer shared details about the project on GitHub.

What LibrePods can do

According to the creator, after installing LibrePods, users gain access to features such as automatic ear detection for auto-pause, the ability to answer calls with head gestures, and noise cancellation with transparency mode. The app also supports other signature AirPods functions, including Hearing Aid mode.

The LibrePods app on Android. Photo: GitHub

Regarding compatibility, the developer notes that full support is currently guaranteed for the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and AirPods Pro (3rd generation), with the exception of heart rate monitoring. Since there are no other models available for testing, he cannot guarantee proper operation, though he assumes the basic functions will work on them as well.

LibrePods is available for Android (root access and the Xposed framework are required) and Linux.

