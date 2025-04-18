The United States announced technologies for manipulating time and space

Pocket watch in hand. Photo: Unsplash

At the Endless Frontiers Retreat science and technology conference in Austin, Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, surprised the audience with a loud thesis: according to him, the United States has technologies that manipulate time and space and cancel distance. The official's speech has already sparked a wave of discussions online: it is not yet clear whether this is a literal breakthrough or a metaphor for digital capabilities.

From the "golden era" to protecting innovations

Positioning himself as a preacher of the "the early light of the new Golden Age of America", Kratsios drew parallels to the leaps and bounds of the 20th century: the Apollo program, nuclear power, and the rise of the Internet. According to his assessment, the pace of progress has slowed in recent decades due to the regulatory restrictions of the 1970s. He recalled the stagnation in the construction of nuclear reactors, the halt of bold aerospace projects, and slow transportation systems, emphasizing that the country is "borrowing from the future" by choosing debt over innovation.

Kratsios called for a return to "bold inventions" to "escape the gravity" of past decades. At the same time, he combined technological advancement with national security: the speech outlined a three-step strategy to protect American innovations from competitors, especially China. The official advocates tighter export controls, supply chain protection, and stricter intellectual property protection, and also for increasing the transparency of university research funding.

The speech ended with another vague statement: "It is the decisions of individuals to create new technologies and devote themselves to scientific discovery that will manipulate time and space".

The official didn't explain whether this means actual possession of a "time machine" or just a figurative emphasis on the potential of artificial intelligence and quantum computing. However, despite the lack of details, the statement is already fueling discussions about the limits of what is possible in modern science, and whether America is ready to set out on a course for major breakthroughs again.

