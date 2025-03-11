What Ukrainian cars will look like in the future — Artificial Intelligence created impressive images

A traffic jam in the city. Illustrative photo: iStock

The cars of the future created in Ukraine will combine advanced technology with environmental friendliness. Their design is likely to have sleek, streamlined shapes that will contribute to better aerodynamics and efficient energy use.

Novyny.LIVE asked Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create images of what Ukrainian cars will look like in the future.

Ukrainian cars of the future

The cars of the future are likely to be powered by electric motors, with integrated solar panels or energy recovery systems to increase the range.

A car in the colors of the national flag. Photo: AI

The cabs will be equipped with smart interfaces: touch screens, voice control, and autopilot functions adapted to urban environments such as Kyiv with its narrow streets and heavy traffic.

The interior of the car. Photo: AI

The future Ukrainian cars may be colored in blue and yellow shades. The design of the wheels will be light and futuristic, and the headlights will be equipped with adaptive LED systems for improved lighting.

A Ukrainian-made car in the future. Photo: AI

In general, such cars will combine aesthetics, advanced technologies, and practicality, reflecting the modern Ukrainian style and innovative approach to production.

A national ornament is applied to the car body. Photo: AI

