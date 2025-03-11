Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Technology arrow AI shows what Ukrainian cars will look like in the future arrow

AI shows what Ukrainian cars will look like in the future

11 March 2025 13:24
Roman Koshmal - editor
Roman Koshmal
editor
What Ukrainian cars will look like in the future — Artificial Intelligence created impressive images
A traffic jam in the city. Illustrative photo: iStock
Roman Koshmal - editor
Roman Koshmal
editor

The cars of the future created in Ukraine will combine advanced technology with environmental friendliness. Their design is likely to have sleek, streamlined shapes that will contribute to better aerodynamics and efficient energy use.

Novyny.LIVE asked Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create images of what Ukrainian cars will look like in the future.

Ukrainian cars of the future

The cars of the future are likely to be powered by electric motors, with integrated solar panels or energy recovery systems to increase the range.

Автомобіль у майбутньому
A car in the colors of the national flag. Photo: AI

The cabs will be equipped with smart interfaces: touch screens, voice control, and autopilot functions adapted to urban environments such as Kyiv with its narrow streets and heavy traffic.

Український автомобіль у майбутньому
The interior of the car. Photo: AI

The future Ukrainian cars may be colored in blue and yellow shades. The design of the wheels will be light and futuristic, and the headlights will be equipped with adaptive LED systems for improved lighting.

Український автомобіль
A Ukrainian-made car in the future. Photo: AI

In general, such cars will combine aesthetics, advanced technologies, and practicality, reflecting the modern Ukrainian style and innovative approach to production.

Автомобілі у майбутньому
A national ornament is applied to the car body. Photo: AI

Earlier, Novyny.LIVE asked Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create an image of what Ukrainian drones will look like in the future.

We also asked AI to create images of the Ukrainian military in the future.

car Ukraine technologies AI майбутнє
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement