Phone losing charge at night? Here's what's causing it

Even when your smartphone is idle, it can "eat up" up to a fifth of its charge in one night. The reason is not only the usual background processes, but also the hidden activity of dubious VPN applications that load the device in your absence.

How background services and dangerous VPNs "steal" battery

Your smartphone continues to work while you sleep: messengers, mail, and social networks regularly synchronize data, and geolocation services, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth scan the environment in search of networks and devices. This imperceptible load gradually drains the battery. Add to this a worn-out battery — and the nightly "drawdown" becomes even faster, especially in cold or hot weather.

A separate threat is posed by free VPN programs that can turn the phone into a proxy server and drive other people's traffic. This makes the processor and communication module work more intensively, the battery is consumed, and the owner is exposed to risk: spam attacks or fraudulent schemes can be launched through his IP.

Checking the culprit is simple: leave your smartphone in airplane mode overnight. If the charge is almost not lost, the matter is in the background connections. In the battery settings, see which applications are leading in energy consumption, and without regret, remove the suspicious VPN. It is also useful to reset network settings, activate power saving mode, turn off unnecessary GPS services and mobile data before going to bed, and prohibit unnecessary programs from running in the background.

