Netflix debuts original podcasts with Pete Davidson and Michael Irvin

Netflix, the streaming giant that already dominates the global video streaming market, will release original podcasts featuring Pete Davidson and Michael Irvin in January. The podcasts will be available to all Netflix subscribers and will premiere weekly or biweekly.

First original podcasts by Netflix

The company has now confirmed that original Netflix-branded podcasts are on the way, marking a new phase in its content expansion.

The first two Netflix Original podcasts have been officially announced:

The White House with Michael Irvin will debut on Monday, January 19;

The Pete Davidson Show, premiering Friday, January 30.

Davidson's podcast will feature informal, unfiltered conversations filmed in his garage, offering a candid look at discussions with friends. Meanwhile, Irvin's show will focus on sports news, game analysis, and commentary, with two episodes per week and a rotating lineup of co-hosts, including former NFL All-Pro Brandon Marshall, who is also serving as a producer.

Both podcasts will follow a regular release schedule, with new episodes of The Pete Davidson Show dropping weekly on Fridays and The White House with Michael Irvin airing twice a week.

