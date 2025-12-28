iPhone 18 Pro to feature Burgundy, Brown, Purple, & A20 chip

Alleged iPhone 18 Pro. Photo: filpz.com

The iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most ambitious upgrades yet. Expected to launch next year, the new Pro models are rumored to feature major internal changes, subtle yet significant design modifications, and several long-awaited features that could transform how users interact with their iPhones.

This was reported by MacRumors.

iPhone 18 Pro lineup rumored features

Apple is expected to keep the familiar overall design, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays and a rear camera "plateau" housing three lenses.

Face ID may finally move under the display, freeing up more screen space.

The front-facing camera is rumored to shift to the top-left corner of the display.

At least one rear camera could gain a variable aperture for improved low-light and depth control.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to debut the A20 Pro chip, built using TSMC’s advanced 2nm process and a new packaging technology.

Apple may simplify the Camera Control button, removing swipe gestures in favor of a cleaner interaction.

Changes to the rear Ceramic Shield are rumored, possibly introducing a more frosted glass finish to enhance MagSafe charging.

Cellular connectivity could rely on Apple’s own C1X or C2 modem for 5G and LTE.

Wireless performance may improve with an Apple-designed N1 chip (or newer) supporting Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

Satellite-based web browsing could be introduced, expanding connectivity beyond emergencies.

New color options under consideration reportedly include burgundy, brown, and purple.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max may be slightly thicker than its predecessor to accommodate a larger battery.

