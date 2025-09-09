iPhone 17 series may come with larger batteries

Photo: androidheadlines.com

With less than a day until the launch of the iPhone 17 series, a new leak has surfaced online hinting at the phones' battery capacities. It appears that all iPhone 17 models will have slightly larger batteries.

This was reported by GSMArena.

iPhone 17 battery capacities leak online

According to the leak, the iPhone 17 is expected to have a 3,692 mAh battery, while the iPhone 17 Air may have a 3,036 mAh battery. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to have a 3,988 mAh battery, and the highest-end iPhone 17 Pro Max may have a 4,832 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, e-SIM-only variants of the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have larger batteries: 3,149 mAh, 4,252 mAh, and 5,088 mAh, respectively. It looks like Apple may finally be utilizing the extra space gained from eliminating the SIM card tray.

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watch models, and potentially the AirPods Pro 3 at an event scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on September 9.

