Main Technology iOS 26 beta 7 release date predictions — coming this week

iOS 26 beta 7 release date predictions — coming this week

en
Publication time 18 August 2025 16:10
iOS 26 beta 7 could drop any day — here’s what to expect
Photo: iRewievs

Apple is preparing to release iOS 26 Beta 7, which is expected to arrive as early as today or tomorrow, according to reports. The fourth public beta is expected to be available by Thursday.

This was reported by Geeky gadgets.

iOS 26 beta 7 nears release

The video below from iReviews provides more information on what to expect from iOS 26 beta 7.

Key updates in iOS 26 beta 6

The sixth beta version of iOS 26 introduced a variety of updates focused on improving usability, design, and functionality. The most notable updates are:

  • Siri UI update: The restart button now appears in red, making it more prominent and easier to locate during interactions.
  • Messages App Enhancements: A new feature allows you to find shared photos within specific conversations, simplifying the process of retrieving shared media.
  • AirPods Pro terminology update: The "Noise Control" feature in the Control Center is now called "Listening Mode," which is clearer and aligns with user expectations.
  • Wallpaper redesign: The wallpaper selection interface now features a liquid glass design for a sleek, modern aesthetic.
  • Animation updates: Toggle switches now include a bounce effect, adding a subtle yet dynamic touch to user interactions.

Release timeline and expectations

The release of iOS 16 Beta 7 is expected early this week, likely on Monday or Tuesday. Shortly after that, the fourth public beta is expected to be released by Thursday. These updates give developers and early adopters the chance to test new features and provide feedback, which is crucial for shaping the final version of the software.

Lana Matias
Author
Lana Matias
