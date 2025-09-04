Instagram finally brings native app to iPad after 15 years

The Instagram app on an iPad screen. Photo: Screenshot from video/YouTube

Instagram has finally released a native iPad app. Despite years of explanations from Meta about the supposedly small audience of Apple tablets, the service has finally reached the most popular tablet with its 396th update.

This was reported by Apple Insider.

Advertisement

Why it took so long

Instagram has always positioned itself as a visual social network with large, high-quality images, making it the perfect fit for the iPad's large screen. Despite this obvious compatibility, however, Instagram ignored the iPad for 15 years. It's reasonable to assume that the launch of the iPad in 2010 inspired Instagram's launch that same year.

For a long time, the company explained the delay by saying that there weren't enough iPad users to justify development. The situation became even stranger after 2023 when an Android version of Instagram was released. Even if this doesn't come down to the personal preference of the service's head, Adam Mosseri, for Android, the logic is still flawed. The iPad sells much better and hardly has a smaller user base.

Yes, converting an iPhone app into an iPad version isn't as simple as checking a box in Xcode. However, the scope of the work is still incomparable to the fragmented world of Android tablets, where the variety of device sizes and types makes the task seem Sisyphean.

The app is now available, though. Version 396 of Instagram for iPhone has become a native iPad app. Still, it's unclear why the iPad had to wait so many years for the hundreds of previous updates.

"People have asked for this for a while, and we've taken the time to design an experience that optimizes your favorite parts of Instagram for a bigger screen," the company said in a statement.

Read more:

No under-display touch ID for iPhone Fold, insider claims

Apple may kill SIM card tray in 27 European countries