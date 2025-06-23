What happens if your Google account is hacked — Data at risk

Google search engine on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Hacking a Google account gives attackers full access to your email, finances, location, and personal files. All hackers need is your Gmail address and password to seize control of dozens of other services, and often, you won't find out until it's too late.

The Times of India writes about what attackers can do with just your login information.

Here's what fraudsters can access with your Google data

Gmail is the recovery address for most online accounts:

social networks;

online stores;

banking applications, and delivery service;

delivery services, and more.

Once inside, the attacker clicks "Forgot your password?" and resumes the process of gaining access to your Facebook, Netflix, or Amazon accounts by sending fake recovery emails to your inbox.

If you have Google Pay or Google Wallet linked to your account, your payment cards, gift certificates, and tickets can be stolen. According to official statistics, more than 150 million people use Google Pay every month, making them all potential targets.

The geolocation log is equally dangerous; maps store your route to home, work, the gym, and the hospital. Having such information opens the door to not only financial crimes but also real-life blackmail and surveillance.

Google Drive often contains copies of important documents, such as passports, medical certificates, notes with passwords, and signed PDFs. If you enable offline access for the documents, it will take a few minutes to upload them in bulk.

Other services are also combined under one account: YouTube, Google Photos, and search history. An attacker can delete your videos, steal your private photos, and view your late-night searches. Another common technique is to create hidden mail forwarding rules. You use Gmail as usual, and the hacker receives copies of your financial emails and one-time passwords.

If you have the same login on your Chrome browser, it will open your bookmarks, history, and saved autocomplete. Studies show that over a third of internet users store their passwords in their browsers.

Often, attackers instantly change passwords, backup addresses, and two-factor authentication methods, and delete backup codes. The account owner can be locked out in less than ten minutes, after which restoring the account becomes nearly impossible.

How to protect yourself

Enable two-factor authentication through an authenticator app rather than SMS. Regularly check the Security section of your Google settings. Delete unknown devices and apps. Use a password manager. Don't reuse the same combinations.

For the most reliable protection, switch to physical security keys or passkeys. Remember that a database of 16 billion leaked passwords is already circulating on the internet, and yours may be among them.

