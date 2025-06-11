Bluetooth dangers: 2 reasons to switch it off now

The Bluetooth feature on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pexels

The German experts advise users to switch off Bluetooth when it is not needed. Experts warn that the constantly active module not only reduces the battery life of a smartphone but also opens the way for cyberattacks.

T4 writes about it.

What are the risks of having Bluetooth always on?

The researchers explain that even without an active connection, Bluetooth remains in the background and continuously scans for surrounding devices. This "invisible work" causes the battery to drain faster, which is especially noticeable during intensive use of the smartphone.

However, experts consider the problem of power consumption to be secondary to cyber threats. Protocol vulnerabilities allow hackers to organise Bluejacking (spamming), Bluebugging (full control over the victim's gadget), and "man-in-the-middle" traffic interception attacks. Some apps, analysts add, use Bluetooth to invisibly collect personal data and further target advertising, as independent research pointed out in 2018.

So, disabling the wireless interface when it is not needed is a basic practice of digital hygiene. In the world where smartphones store more and more confidential information, even one extra icon on the dashboard can be crucial for security.

