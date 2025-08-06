Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology GPT-5 and ChatGPT "Go" — OpenAI may add new premium tier

GPT-5 and ChatGPT "Go" — OpenAI may add new premium tier

en
Publication time 6 August 2025 16:36
Chat GPT-5 launch may introduce new "Go" Premium plan — details inside
ChatGPT app on the screen. Photo: pexels.com

OpenAI is close to releasing GPT-5, but it seems the company has another major project in the works. According to recent reports, ChatGPT will soon offer a new, lower-priced premium version.

This was reported by News18.

Advertisement

ChatGPT could get a new premium version

The Go version has been spotted in an internal version of the app, so it remains unclear whether OpenAI will ever release it to the public. Not much is known about the features and benefits of the supposed "Go" version, but we are certain that premium features, such as using Sora to generate videos and accessing high-end ChatGPT models, will not be available.

The new ChatGPT Go subscription plan could allow OpenAI to add more paid users to its network and give more people the chance to try out popular features without spending a lot on the AI chatbot.

Since ChatGPT Go is priced below the "Plus" version, you can expect a plan priced below $15 per month with fewer features than the "Plus" and "Pro" options.

Read more:

ChatGPT-5 could launch any day now — here’s what’s coming

ChatGPT to stop acting like a therapist in OpenAI’s new update

technologies AI ChatGPT OpenAI updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information