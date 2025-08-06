Chat GPT-5 launch may introduce new "Go" Premium plan — details inside

ChatGPT app on the screen. Photo: pexels.com

OpenAI is close to releasing GPT-5, but it seems the company has another major project in the works. According to recent reports, ChatGPT will soon offer a new, lower-priced premium version.

ChatGPT could get a new premium version

The Go version has been spotted in an internal version of the app, so it remains unclear whether OpenAI will ever release it to the public. Not much is known about the features and benefits of the supposed "Go" version, but we are certain that premium features, such as using Sora to generate videos and accessing high-end ChatGPT models, will not be available.

The new ChatGPT Go subscription plan could allow OpenAI to add more paid users to its network and give more people the chance to try out popular features without spending a lot on the AI chatbot.

Since ChatGPT Go is priced below the "Plus" version, you can expect a plan priced below $15 per month with fewer features than the "Plus" and "Pro" options.

