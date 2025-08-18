Experts reveal the top iPhone for 2025 — and its cost

iPhone 15 smartphone in hands. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The iPhone 15 has become the best value iPhone of 2025, despite the emergence of newer models. Experts from many specialized media outlets note its power, modern design, and all-day battery life.

TechRadar writes about it.

Advertisement

Why exactly has the iPhone 15 become the best choice among Apple smartphones

Despite the release of two newer versions at once, the basic iPhone 15 remains the best choice in terms of price and quality. The model was released in the fall of 2023 — by Apple's standards, this is recent — and offers a glass body, USB-C and Dynamic Island, which will be a tangible upgrade for owners of older iPhones with a "bang" and Lightning.

The smartphone runs on the A16 Bionic chip, which is also in the iPhone 14 Pro. Given the traditional optimization of iOS, this power will be enough for at least a few more years.

As for the cameras, the main 48 MP module is supplemented by a 12 MP camera — experts call the combination "very capable" for everyday shooting.

Display — 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED panel with a Dynamic Island cutout in a compact, noticeable case. There are no titanium edges, 120 Hz screen refresh rate, or "advanced" telephoto lens, but the balance of performance and portability comes to the fore.

The battery is designed for a full day of work, and iOS updates are guaranteed until at least 2028. Two versions are currently available on the market: the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus. The hardware is essentially the same, the differences are the screen size, battery, and price. The basic iPhone 15 costs from UAH 33,999 (USD 824.76 — Ed.), and the iPhone 15 Plus — from UAH 39,999 (USD 970.31 — Ed.).

The model is ideal for "ordinary" users who are important for photo quality, speed, and modern features, but not critical ProMotion (120 Hz) or a telephoto lens.

If you need a fast, long-lasting, and visually attractive iPhone for the next 3-4 years, the iPhone 15 is an excellent choice for your money.

Read also:

Best Android Alternatives to iPhone in 2025

5 iOS 26 features you'll wish you had sooner