Top 3 iPhone features Android just can't match

An Apple iPhone smartphone in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

Android has already caught up with the iPhone in terms of power, cameras, and displays, and in some cases, even ahead in terms of AI. But there are a few little things that make everyday smartphone use feel less convenient.

iTechua writes about it.

Advertisement

Instant return to the top

On iPhone, just tap the top edge of the screen and you'll be back at the top of the page or chat. This works everywhere, every time, regardless of the app or the length of the feed. On Android, you usually have to scroll manually, especially when scrolling through long news feeds or conversations.

AirDrop

Photos, videos, links, or contacts on an iPhone can be transferred instantly "over the air" — without the Internet and without third-party messengers. Analogues exist on Android, but they often work unstable, require compatibility between brands, or additional settings, which makes it difficult to transfer files quickly.

Auto-insert codes from SMS

When a verification code arrives on an iPhone, it immediately appears above the keyboard — one tap and the entry is complete. On Android, this feature is often limited to a one-time scenario and mostly works in the manufacturer's proprietary applications, which can slow down access to services.

Read also:

Apple to unveil iPhone 17 lineup on this exact date

Best Android Alternatives to iPhone in 2025