A Moon hotel by 2032? Reservations are already open

Space adventure enthusiasts with deep pockets can now book a vacation on the Moon for a $1 million deposit. A California startup promises to open a hotel on Earth's satellite by 2032.

What is known about the "first permanent extraterrestrial" hotel?

Reservations opened on Monday, January 12, through Galactic Resource Utilization Space (GRU), which was founded by Berkeley graduate Skyler Chan. The booking website launched on Monday, January 12, along with the first details of the future complex's architecture.

GRU says it plans to use its own system of housing modules and an automated process to convert lunar soil into durable structures. Construction is expected to begin in 2029, pending regulatory approval.

The first guests will be participants in previous commercial spaceflights and wealthy couples seeking a "honeymoon" vacation. The company believes that tourism is the fastest way to launch the lunar economy and bring humanity closer to achieving interplanetary status.

In his statement, Chang called the current period a turning point and added that, if the project is successful, future generations will be able to be born and live on the moon and Mars.

A permanent base on the moon is part of the vision for expanding the U.S. presence in space. This vision is being promoted by the new NASA administrator, Jared Isaacman, with the support of President Donald Trump. Chang hopes that GRU will contribute to implementing these plans.

Separately, the company published a white paper outlining its strategy for increasing humanity's presence on the moon, starting with a premium hotel and scaling up to a larger settlement.

