Home numbers and what do they attract in numerology

Moving into a new home involves more than just boxes, trucks, and repairs. According to numerologists, each apartment number has a unique energy that can affect our lives. That's why you should pay attention to a home's numerical vibration before buying or renting it. Some numbers promote family comfort and career success, while others can bring conflicts, failures, and heartache.

Numerologists from the YourTango portal informed us which house or apartment numbers can carry negative energy and how to protect yourself from their influence.

Here's how to determine your house's numerological number

To find out what kind of energy your house or apartment has, add up all the numbers. For example, if you live in apartment number 23. Then, 2 + 3 = 5. The numerological number of your home is 5.

If the result is a two-digit number, keep adding until you get a single-digit number between 1 and 9.

What energy does your apartment number carry?

Number 1 — for those who seek independence

This number is best suited for individuals starting a new stage of life who strive for independence. A home with a number one vibration promotes individualism and personal growth. However, this energy may not be suitable for couples or large families as it can lead to alienation or conflict.

Number 2 — is ideal for love and harmony

Number 2 promotes partnership, emotional intimacy, and family comfort. It is dominated by soft, sensual energy that does not tolerate aggression. This house fosters relationships and a peaceful atmosphere, making it especially suitable for couples.

Number 3 — is associated with creativity, fun, and restlessness

This number is ideal for those who appreciate creativity, art, parties, and active communication. However, this atmosphere can quickly become boring or exhausting for introverts, both physically and psychologically.

Number 4 — symbolizes stability and routine

The number four symbolizes order, discipline, and financial prudence. It is ideal for those who like predictability. But for a free spirit, it can bring a sense of boredom and limit one's aspirations.

Number 5 — symbolizes change, chaos, and temporality

Numerologists warn that the number 5 is the worst for those who want to settle down. It is associated with constant change, instability, and travel. It is good for travelers or people who don't stay in one place for long.

Number 6 — feels like harmony and family warmth

This is an ideal number for families. Love, support, beauty, and comfort reign here. It is suitable for those who want to establish a reliable home base and invest in family values.

Number 7 — spirituality and solitude

This house is ideal for meditation, study, and self-discovery. If you need to focus, being alone is the best option. However, not everyone can withstand such isolation.

Number 8 — attracts money and power

It's perfect for ambitious people who are driven to succeed in business. However, for creative people or those who don't value material things, this energy can be harmful or depressing.

Number 9 — serving others, but not yourself

The number 9 attracts different people and promotes charity, spiritual growth, and art. However, it is not favorable for those with an individualistic mindset.

Should you be afraid of an unlucky house number?

According to numerologists, if you like your home and feel good in it, you shouldn't worry about the number. Often, the right house attracts you at the right time.

