New Moon in Gemini on May 27, 2025 — these 5 zodiac signs will feel it the most

Today, May 27, is a significant day in the astrological calendar — the New Moon is in the sign of Gemini. According to astrologers, this is more than just another phase of the moon, — it's a powerful time for starting new businesses, dating, communication, and making quick decisions. For the five lucky zodiac signs, it's a time of dramatic life changes.

5 zodiac signs most impacted by the May 27 New Moon shifts

Aries

This new moon will inspire new ideas and actions in Aries. If you've been wanting to sign up for a course, learn a new skill, or start selling something online, now is the time. This period is favorable for those who are ready to learn quickly and act decisively. You will find success in everything related to expanding your network and presenting yourself. Astrologers advise against delaying because this period is short but powerful.

Gemini

This New Moon will help Gemini finally come out of the shadows. Expect unexpected but pleasant acquaintances, offers of cooperation, and new projects related to communication or education. If you've been thinking about starting a blog, online courses, or presenting your skills, don't hesitate. Astrologers advise you to buy new equipment: it will help you work more efficiently.

Leo

Leos will have the opportunity to impress others during this period, so make the most of it! The New Moon on May 27 will give you the opportunity to shine in public, in the media, or on social media. You may receive invitations to events, business meetings, or even romantic encounters. Now is the best time to launch large-scale projects. According to astrologers, the more people know about you now, the faster big changes will come.

Libra

The New Moon on May 27 will open a window of opportunity for Libras in terms of networking. Now is a great time to make new acquaintances, find partners, or even make friends. Your diplomacy and charm will be at their peak, so use them to your advantage in negotiations and interviews. Astrologers recommend taking a short course or training to give your career a new impetus. Changes will come easily if you are open to communication.

Aquarius

The Gemini New Moon will serve as a launching pad for professional growth for Aquarians. You will have the opportunity to land an interesting job or start your own project. Success will come from anything related to technology, marketing, or new media. It's important not to be afraid to experiment and try new things. According to astrologers, the most important things are speed and flexibility. Don't delay decisions; changes won't keep you waiting.

