Which astrological signs will have fantastic success in the last week of May 2025?

Horoscope for the four astrological signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The last week of May 2025 promises to be really bright and lucky for some representatives of the zodiac circle. Astrologers have identified four astrological signs that will experience a real upswing, both in the financial sphere and in their personal lives. It will be a period when opportunities open up, new ideas emerge, and even chance encounters can change lives.

Find out which of the astrological signs the Universe will literally push to success in the last week of May in the accurate astrological forecast by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Astrological signs that will be successful from May 26 to June 1

Aries

This last week of May, Aries will experience special events in their lives. According to astrologers, the representatives of this astrological sign will finally be able to realise what they have been putting off for a long time. Those who work in creative industries will do especially well. By June 1, you may receive some good financial news — a bonus, a prize, or even a new interesting offer. Don't be afraid to act — now is the time to reap the rewards.

The astrological sign of Aries. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

For Leos, the week will be emotionally bright and rich in new acquaintances. Success will come in matters that require confidence and the ability to inspire others. Astrologers advise you to move forward boldly — now you are able to convince anyone of your rightness. An important meeting is coming up that could launch a new stage in your life, whether it's a new project or even a romantic story. Don't turn down invitations and unexpected adventures — they will bring pleasant results.

The astrological sign of Leo. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

Between May 26 and June 1, Sagittarius will be lucky in all their endeavors. If you've been dreaming of travelling or a new job for a long time, it's time to take action. The days closer to the weekend will be especially lucky — don't stay at home on these dates, be active, meet people, and share ideas. Unexpected luck is likely — a win, a bargain, or a valuable offer.

The astrological sign of Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com

Pisces

For Pisces, the last week of May is a period of harmony and the realisation of their innermost desires. Astrologers are confident that you will finally feel that life is returning to a positive direction. Those looking for love may meet a special someone. And those who are working on self-realisation will receive confirmation that they are moving in the right direction. Success will come unexpectedly, as a response to your inner patience and wisdom.

The astrological sign of Pisces. Photo: freepik.com

Earlier, we wrote about which of the astrological signs would face unexpected changes at the end of May 2025.

As a reminder, we told you which of the astrological signs would meet their destiny in June 2025.

We also shared which astrological signs would get fabulously rich in the first month of summer.