June 25 New Moon: Astrological signs that will feel it the most

Horoscope for three astrological signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Today, June 25, the New Moon in the sign of Cancer has appeared in the sky — a particularly emotional period that promises dramatic changes and transformations. This day will open a new chapter for many people, but for three astrological signs, its impact will be the most profound and significant. The New Moon will be accompanied by a conjunction with Jupiter, the planet of development, luck and inner growth. This creates favorable conditions for personal breakthroughs, emotional healing, and new beginnings.

Find out which astrological signs will be most affected by the new moon on June 25, 2025, and how to use its energy to the maximum in the Novyny.LIVE article.

The astrological signs that will feel the influence of the New Moon the most

Cancer

For Cancer, this New Moon is like a personal New Year. You will feel a surge of energy, inspiration, and a desire to change something in yourself or your environment. Your sensitivity will become a source of strength, not weakness. New perspectives are opening up in self-realisation, appearance, and role in society.

How to use the energy of the day:

Make a wish list for the next 28 days — especially in the areas of self-development, body, and style. Pay attention to your look — changes in your appearance will be successful if they reflect your true self. Listen to yourself and allow yourself to be not ideal, but real. Ask your loved ones for support.

The astrological sign of Cancer. Photo: freepik.com

Libra

For Libra, the New Moon activates the themes of career, status and professional vocation. But this time, the emphasis shifts: not just on achievement, but on enjoyment of the process. It's important for you to feel that your work not only generates income, but also fits harmoniously into your life.

How to use the energy of the day:

Conduct an audit of your workspace: what drains you and what fuels you. Think about how you can combine comfort and efficiency — perhaps through a new schedule or redistribution of responsibilities. If you've been thinking about changing jobs or projects, it's the ideal time to take the first steps. Build relationships with your colleagues they can give more than usual during the New Moon.

The astrological sign of Libra. Photo: freepik.com

Capricorn

Capricorns are facing a renewal in partnerships, both personal and professional. The new moon will bring deeper conversations, emotional discovery, and the opportunity to improve or even transform an important connection.

How to use the energy of the day:

Have a conversation with your partner — not just about everyday life, but about feelings, shared dreams, and support. If you are single, pay attention to new acquaintances. Especially with those who exude emotional stability and care. Revisit old grievances or misunderstandings — the day is ideal for reconciliation. In business, open negotiations will bring more than a tactical game.

The astrological sign of Capricorn. Photo: freepik.com

