Publication time 25 June 2025 09:10
Which astrological sign will heal and start fresh on June 25?
Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The New Moon, which we meet on June 25, opens a new cycle, soft and harmonious. The New Moon in the sensitive sign of Cancer will bring emotional renewal and inner purification. This period will have a particularly powerful impact on one astrological sign — it will open up an opportunity to be completely reborn and heal old wounds. It will be the beginning of the new life stage, where pain will be left behind and the heart will be filled with light.

To find out which of the astrological signs has a unique opportunity to heal and begin a new life, read the accurate astrological forecast by Novyny.LIVE.

The astrological sign for which the New Moon on June 25 will bring healing

The New Moon on June 25 can be a real turning point for those born in the sign of Pisces. According to astrologers, everything that has been dragging you down lately — emotional fatigue, unfinished relationships, disappointments, or internal anxieties — will begin to recede.

 

What astrological sign will heal and begin a new life on the New Moon on June 25 — Pisces
The astrological sign of Pisces. Photo: freepik.com

The New Moon in Cancer, which also belongs to the water element, will open up a deep resource for healing. And it's not just about your physical well-being — although there may be improvements here — but above all about your soul, which has been asking for peace for so long.

It's an ideal period to finally close old emotional gestalts: forgive, let go, leave behind what no longer serves you. These days, it is useful for Pisces to be in silence, to feel themselves, to allow themselves to cry if necessary, and to take the first step towards a new life.  The New Moon on June 25 will bring you a soft but very powerful energy. It will purify, heal, and restore your faith in yourself.

Eva Globa - editor
Author
Eva Globa
