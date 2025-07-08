3 zodiac signs set to grow this week, says Tarot forecast

Tarot card reading. Photo: freepik.com

From July 8 to 13, 2025, fate will present special opportunities for three zodiac signs. According to the tarot card spread, these lucky individuals will finally be able to take an important step forward and feel closer to achieving a significant goal.

Novyny.LIVE shares the tarot forecast from YourTango for the zodiac signs that will experience this special period from July 8 to 13.

3 zodiac signs that will take a step forward during July 8 to 13

Gemini: Strength

This week, Gemini is dealt a special card symbolizing inner endurance, resilience, and confidence. From July 8 to 13, you will overcome all difficulties thanks to self-control and gentleness. If you doubted your abilities before, your faith will be stronger than ever now.

Gemini zodiac sign.

Virgo: Temperance

For Virgos, the week will be marked by harmony, balance, and strategic decision-making. The card for this week suggests avoiding extremes and acting calmly and deliberately. Your inner balance will be the basis for productivity, especially in areas where you need to collaborate with others. Now is a good time to get organized and take a confident step forward.

Virgo zodiac sign.

Capricorn: Page of Swords

The week of July 8-13 will be a time of intellectual activity and new ideas for you. The tarot card indicates that you will be open to new knowledge and able to swiftly navigate challenging situations. Don't be afraid to ask questions, express your opinions, and start conversations — they will be beneficial. Your mind is your main weapon during this period.

Capricorn zodiac sign.

