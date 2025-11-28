Tarot horoscope for November 28, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Tarot divination. Photo: Pinterest

On Friday, November 28, according to Tarot predictions, some zodiac signs will feel a powerful surge of energy and motivation, while others will have to rethink what they already consider completed. Today, the magical cards help you find balance between active action and inner wisdom, reminding you of the importance of conscious decisions.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, shares what the Tarot cards predict for each Zodiac sign on Friday, November 28, 2025.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Unexpected changes will arise today and shatter illusions. Use this day to begin anew, without rose-colored glasses and with a clean slate.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups (Reversed)

Let go of old grievances for the sake of your own healing. The choice is difficult, but holding onto the past is much harder today than moving forward.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Today you should evaluate your achievements of the year and what you’ve learned. Identify one victory and take the first step toward building on it.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Small sacrifices and discipline will help you reach major goals today. The King of Pentacles advises acting with the future in mind and using resources wisely.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords (Reversed)

Bring order to your circle of communication and avoid toxic people. The card of the day suggests releasing conflicts and becoming a peacemaker.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

Even your small actions today influence others. By helping those around you, you grow and strengthen your own inner power.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

This Friday, success will come to those who boldly use their opportunities. The card of the day says: believe in yourself and act, even if the result isn’t guaranteed yet.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Today your only obstacle is yourself. Don’t compare yourself to others — focus on your own growth.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

On November 28, energy and determination will help you focus on your main goals. The card stresses: give your priorities all your strength and move forward confidently.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Today it’s important to find time for yourself and your recovery. Allow yourself creative pauses and rest to stay productive and inspired.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Today is the right time to shift into planning and bringing your ideas to life. The Two of Wands says: once you define your next steps clearly, your projects will begin to show results.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot Card: Death

On November 28, old cycles come to an end, making room for new beginnings. Release what no longer serves you and turn your experience into future opportunities.

