Tarot horoscope for 14 November 2025 — predictions for all zodiac signs

Tarot divination. Photo: freepik.com

Today, 14 November, the Tarot cards foretell a time when each zodiac sign will encounter an important clue from fate or a defining situation. On this Friday, many will finally receive answers they have long been seeking, while others will discover a new direction to follow.

Novyny.LIVE, citing Your Tango, explains what the Tarot cards predict for each zodiac sign for Friday, 14 November 2025.

Advertisement

Aries (21 March — 20 April)

Tarot card: The Sun

This Friday brings clarity in an important matter and rewards you with a pleasant result of your recent efforts. The card of the day encourages you to move forward boldly, as luck is on your side.

Taurus (21 April — 21 May)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Your analytical abilities sharpen, allowing you to find solutions where others see a dead end. The Hierophant suggests listening to the advice of a wise person or following traditional, proven methods.

Gemini (22 May — 21 June)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You may hesitate between two options, but today it is better not to rush your decision. The Tarot advises you to pause and wait for additional information that will clarify everything.

Cancer (22 June — 22 July)

Tarot card: The Moon

Today, emotions may be misleading, so it is important to trust your intuition rather than your fears. The card of the day warns: do not draw conclusions based on assumptions—verify the facts.

Leo (23 July — 21 August)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You will feel an inner surge of energy and readiness to act confidently and decisively. The King of Wands advises not to shy away from initiative, as today your strength will persuade the right people.

Virgo (22 August — 23 September)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

This day requires rest to restore your energy and reduce tension. The Tarot reminds you: take a pause, and solutions will come naturally afterwards.

Libra (23 September — 22 October)

Tarot card: Justice

14 November will bring a fair resolution to a situation that has kept you in suspense for a long time. Act objectively and do not fall for emotional manipulation.

Scorpio (23 October — 21 November)

Tarot card: Strength

The day calls for inner resilience and confidence, not pressure. The Tarot suggests that gentleness and flexibility will work better today than hard, forceful decisions.

Sagittarius (22 November — 21 December)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Your efforts will bring noticeable progress in your work or an important task. The card of the day advises focusing on details, as they will lead to the desired result.

Capricorn (22 December — 19 January)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Friday brings new information or news that will change your plans. The Page of Swords advises reacting flexibly and quickly, as the opportunity will be brief.

Aquarius (20 January — 18 February)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Memories or people from the past may return with an important message. The Tarot suggests accepting this sign and using it for inner clarity.

Pisces (19 February — 20 March)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

A new perspective or direction opens up today, one worth considering seriously. The card of the day encourages bold planning, as your ideas are already ready to advance to the next level.

Read more:

Cancer Horoscope 2026 — transformation, confidence, new starts

These zodiac signs set to receive a financial boost by week’s end

Fresh start for this zodiac sign — November 2025 horoscope