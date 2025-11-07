Tarot horoscope for November 7, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Tarot card reading. Photo: shutterstock.com.

Friday, November 7, according to Tarot predictions, brings a time of restored balance and energetic insights. Some zodiac signs will receive their well-deserved rewards, while others will realize where their energy has been draining.

Novyny.LIVE, citing Your Tango, reveals what the Tarot cards foretell for each zodiac sign on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Aries should avoid isolating themselves, especially from loved ones. Collaboration today will help you achieve more than solo efforts.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles (Reversed)

Friday will reflect the balance in your relationships — where you give more than you receive. The card advises you to reclaim your energy and stop investing in emptiness.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords (Reversed)

Avoid jumping to conclusions today. Hold back unnecessary conversations — your words could be misinterpreted.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands (Reversed)

Relief follows recent tension. Where there were conflicts, peace and understanding will finally prevail.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

This day charges you with inspiration and vitality. The Ace of Wands offers a chance to start something that could transform your path — don’t hesitate.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords (Reversed)

Try to let go of control. Sometimes freedom comes when you allow life to show you a different scenario.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups (Reversed)

The past may resurface today, but don’t dwell on it. Focus on what’s here and now — not on nostalgia.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot Card: The Hierophant

Your actions today should be grounded in wisdom and tradition. The Hierophant urges you to maintain stability and avoid dismantling what already works.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot Card: The Hermit (Reversed)

Friday will show you how much you need a break. If you feel tired of the world — take time for solitude and recharge.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups (Reversed)

Don’t let emotions take control. Speak honestly but calmly — this will help resolve a long-standing issue.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

The day will be filled with activity — everything is moving faster than you expected. Use this momentum to bring your plans to life.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

A new stage is beginning. The Two of Wands advises you to plan ahead — now is the moment to lay the foundation for big changes.

Read more:

Tarot reveals a weekend of surprises for three zodiac signs

What not to wear for New Year 2026 — colors that anger the Horse

These zodiac signs will feel the magic of the November Full Moon