Tarot horoscope for November 13, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

On Thursday, November 13, the Tarot cards reveal new insights for each zodiac sign. The collective card of the day is the Two of Wands — a symbol of planning, determination, and the moment when it is finally time to make a choice. Today, the Universe encourages you to choose a direction, let go of doubts, and see your true potential in a new light.

Novyny.LIVE, citing Your Tango, shares what the Tarot cards predict for each zodiac sign for Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

You are ready for change but still unsure which way to go. Today is the moment to choose your direction and take the first step — the Universe is supporting your initiatives.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Do not refuse help — the support you accept today will become an investment in your future. The generosity of the Universe will return to you twofold.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Today it is important to show understanding and care in your relationships. The Two of Cups suggests that even a small gesture of love can restore trust and harmony.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

Your body and soul need rest. The card encourages you to allow yourself a pause — tomorrow you will receive answers to questions that have been troubling you.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Today brings clarity about your feelings. Be honest with yourself — this will help you build stable relationships or finally close an old chapter.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Home and family are at the center of your attention today. Support your loved ones, and in return you will gain the peace you have long been needing.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

On November 13, events will develop rapidly — do not waste time on doubts. The day promises movement, news, and a chance to quickly improve your situation.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

You have reached stability, but today it is time to evaluate how you are using your resources. The Nine of Pentacles reminds you to enjoy the results of your work and allow yourself more confidence.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot Card: The Magician

You have everything you need to start anew. The cards suggest: don’t be afraid to act — your power lies in your determination and ability to shape your own reality.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot Card: Judgment

Today is a day of realization. This card says that past mistakes are behind you — now is the time for renewal and important decisions that will shape your future.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

Emotional truth may be painful, but it also brings freedom. Do not avoid the conversation you have been postponing — afterward, you will feel relieved.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Take responsibility for your life — only then will you gain control and inner peace. This Thursday you need to act confidently, without fear of losing something important.

