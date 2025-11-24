Tarot horoscope for November 24, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Tarot divination. Photo: shutterstock.com

Today, November 24, the Tarot cards foresee a day when it is important to focus on your own feelings and not be afraid to show your true self. Some zodiac signs will receive long-awaited clarity in situations that have kept them tense for a long time, while others will face important inner discoveries that will help them rethink relationships, plans, or personal desires.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, explains what the Tarot cards predict for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords (reversed)

Today you should avoid hasty decisions. Acknowledge your fears and approach choices carefully.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles (reversed)

You seek change but wait for others to initiate it. Allow yourself to alter one familiar routine and free yourself from limitations.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands (reversed)

You feel drained and need a creative spark. The card of the day advises trying something new, even if the outcome is imperfect.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles (reversed)

Pay attention to yourself and your own needs. Set aside unnecessary plans and choose what genuinely brings you joy.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Let yourself express your energy and creativity. The Page of Cups encourages you to share your feelings today without waiting for others’ approval.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands (reversed)

Do not hide your fears or dim your inner light. Today, work on being comfortable with your imperfections and be yourself.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords (reversed)

Do not bottle up your emotions or disconnect from your feelings. The card of the day says: allow yourself a little imbalance and enjoy the freedom of expression.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords (reversed)

Don’t waste energy on haste or control. On November 24, let some problems resolve themselves naturally.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Deep partnerships matter today. Overcome the fear of missing something important and make a conscious decision in your relationships.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Focus on one task and stay present in the moment. Strength reminds you that success comes when you fully commit to the process.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You stand at a crossroads of choice today. Take a small step that brings you closer to your dream.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Your limitations exist only in your mind. Try to view the situation more broadly—once you step beyond familiar beliefs, the path will become clearer.

