Gift ideas for mom — International Women's Day 2025

Mom is the closest person in everyone's life, no wonder you want to make her smile, and International Women's Day is a great opportunity to celebrate her.

Novyny.LIVE shares the best ideas for thoughtful gifts for mom.

The most interesting gift ideas for mom

Beauty certificate

Every adult woman wants to look her best, so she will definitely appreciate a salon gift certificate. If your mom works a lot, she could definitely use a massage, some beauty treatments, or a visit to an SPA salon.

Photo album with family photos

Every mom loves to watch family videos or photos from time to time to reminisce about childhood and the good times. Give your loved one wonderful memories to watch whenever she wants.

Beloved book

If your mom loves reading, get her some interesting books of her favorite literature genre. And if you don't know what she likes to read, pick something that is your own taste, but something that your mom is most passionate about.

Set of treats

Treat your mom to something sweet in the set, but it doesn't have to be candy. You can put together a set of tropical fruits or meats.

Gadget or appliances for the kitchen

If your budget allows, get your mom a gadget, and if she loves to cook, get her something that will make cooking easier — it could be a dishwasher or a blender etc.

Cozy home clothes

A great gift for mom would also be some cozy home wear, such as a warm robe, cool socks, or a nightgown. You can also print a family photo and put it on a T-shirt.

Craft kit

Another option for a gift for mom on International Women's Day would be a craft kit to help her relax. It could be an embroidery or soap-making kit, or a painting by numbers kit.

